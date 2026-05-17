Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been advised to consider adding Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen to South African men's national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

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The Belgian tactician is expected to release his final Bafana Bafana squad for the global competition on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Bafana Bafana would compete with one of the host nations, Mexico, alongside South Korea and the Czech Republic for a place in the second round as all the four nations were placed in Group A.

Broos told to consider Petersen for World Cup

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News aired his opinion concerning the constant calls for Broos to call-up Petersen for the 2026 World Cup.

"I feel Brandon Petersen has done well this season to be able to make the final Bafana Bafana squad list for the 2026 FIFA World," he said.

"With all respect to Ronwen Williams, who is the undisputed number one choice for Bafana Bafana, I think the only goalkeeper better than Petersen in the Betway Premiership this season was Sipho Chaine."

Source: Briefly News