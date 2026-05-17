The missing person case to find two-year-old Omphile Sethole took an unexpected turn as law enforcement turned their attention to her family members

The toddler has been nowhere to be found in her home village in Limpopo since May 2026, but recent developments left South Africans reeling

Omphile Sethole was last seen at her grandparents' home in the village of Ga-Mabuela, which became the starting point for police recently

SAPS arrested the grandparents of a missing two-year-old in Limpopo. Image: South African Police Service﻿ / Facebook / Ron Lach / Pexels

Source: UGC

An official report confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with a missing two-year-old from Limpopo. South African police have been searching for the girl, Omphile Sethole, since May 2026. An update on 17 May 2026 made waves across social media as police made an expected move while trying to track down the little girl. The missing child's grandparents soon took centre stage in the missing child's case.

A TikTok video of a segment by SABC News was reposted by @news_spectrum Omphile Sethole's father discussed his parents' arrest, and he clarified that the police did not tell him anything. The grandparents were taken into police custody on 15 May 2026. The little girl was allegedly sleeping next to a grandmother when she went missing, and speaking to Eyewitness News the grandmother said she woke up to find the child missing at 6:00 a.m. She said that the window was wide open to the bedroom, and that the entire family did not hear anything. The grandmother pleaded for anyone who took her to bring her back home at night, the same way they took her. She directly denied any idea that she would sell a child, saying she would never do that because she raised her.

Most recently, the grandmother has been arrested following the interview. According to SAPS's update, the grandmother and her husband will face charges of negligence. Watch the video of the grandmother explaining her side below:

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SA suspects gandmother of missing Limpopo child

Many people felt that the video of the gogo raised some suspicion. Online users shared their analysis as they speculated about the missing toddler.

South Africans shared their speculations about the missing two-year-old in Limpopo. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

Kimberly commented:

"Given the circumstances, it is highly unlikely that the woman who raised the child could have harmed her. The question remains, why did the biological mother return to Johannesburg during such a sensitive situation? What if someone took the child, knowing that they could never allow them to take a child they did not raise?"

#Perfume Co Africa wrote:

"Even if you are a deep sleeper, nobody can take a child sleeping next to you and you don’t hear anything. Hae kgonahale."

Blessing Vilakazi 🩰🌸 was worried:

"Bruh just bring the baby back 😭😭"

MapsK asked:

"Limpopo bathong. What's happening? Grandparents are supposed to be the most loving and caring human beings."

Jordanthedj was puzzled:

"Gogo ayiii,, angeke Gogo Angeke it's noway I can't comprehend what you're saying at all njani?

Risto medouvah said:

"Truly speaking I don't buy her story cause I dont have money...my feelings for that decline😢"

Mrs Tee 👑 added:

"I hope she's telling the truth for her sake and that of the child 🥺"

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A sangoma was arrested after the body of a missing two-year-old was discovered after going missing in 2024

South Africans were still left with many questions after the case of Joslin Smith remained at a standstill despite their efforts.

Source: Briefly News