Johannesburg Sangoma Arrested After Discovery of Kutlwano Shalaba’s Body in Randburg
- The body of a 2-year-old boy who went missing in November last year has been recovered in Randburg
- Police confirmed that the body of Kutlwano Shalaba was discovered in a shallow grave near a mine in Randburg, Johannesburg
- A 50-year-old sangoma who operates at a taxi rank in Johannesburg has since been arrested in connection with the incident
A 50-year-old sangoma who operates at the Vereeniging taxi rank in Johannesburg has been arrested after the body of a 2-year-old boy was discovered in a shallow grave.
What happened to Kutlwano Shalaba?
The 2-year-old Kutlwano from the Vaal in Johannesburg was reported missing on 13 November 2024. The boy's mother, Keneiwe Shalaba, reported to police that he was snatched from her by men driving a silver-grey vehicle.
The mother was later arrested on charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police. It is alleged that she sold the boy for R75 000. She received the money on the same day Kutlwano went missing, and was unable to say where she got the money from.
The mother initially stated that she and the boy went to Durban to stock for her business. A group of women told police that the boy never made it to Durban and that Shalaba asked them to lie and say that Kutlwano was with her on the trip.
Sangoma arrested
A 50-year-old sangoma was arrested. The sangoma took SAPS officers to where the body of the 2-year-old boy was buried. Police believe that the boy died on 10 November 2024 and said that a postmortem will be conducted at the Carletonville mortuary.
The remains of the boy were discovered in a shallow grave near a mine in Randburg, Johannesburg.
What you need to know about missing children in SA
Missing boy found buried
In another report, Briefly News stated that little Junior Mabandla, who went missing from Pienaar in Mpumalanga, was found dead after a month.
The six-year-old went missing on 3 June. Police were called to a scene on 3 July where members of the community apprehended an 18-year-old who is believed to have been responsible for Mabandla's disappearance, as well as another three-year-old girl. He was taken to the hospital, where he was under police guard.
