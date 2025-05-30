Mpumalanga Man Arrested for Killing 17-Year-Old Stepdaughter Over Shack Sale Dispute
- A Mpumalanga man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 17-year-old stepdaughter
- It is alleged that the man brutally killed his stepdaughter after she refused to have their shack sold
- The man is also under investigation for another incident involving the brutal murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend
A man from Mpumalanga has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 17-year-old stepdaughter. It is alleged that the suspect was involved in a dispute with his stepdaughter over selling the shack they live in.
What did SAPS say?
Police in Mpumalanga said that a resident in Extension 33, Marikana, Kinross, requested SAPS to search the home of the suspect on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. Upon arrival, police found the door and burglar gate locked and had to use forced entry.
After entering the home, officers discovered the body of the 17-year-old stepdaughter. The body was found inside the bedroom, with visible injuries to the head. SAPS suspects that the young girl was also sexually abused before being killed. Police also discovered a pipe with bloodstains believed to be used in the murder.
Why was the young girl murdered?
SAPS say that investigations suggest that an argument between the victim and the suspect occurred over his alleged intentions to sell the shack they live in. It is believed that the shack belonged to the late mother of the victim.
The teenager allegedly refused to let her stepfather sell the shack, stating concerns over her younger siblings. The suspect has been arrested for a separate incident involving the brutal murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend in Kinross. Police say he is now a suspect in both incidents.
What you need to know about teenagers being killed in SA
- A 13-year-old from Delft in Cape Town in the Western Cape was found with multiple stab wounds on his body.
- A teenager from Mitchell's Plain in the Western Cape was killed after he was accused of a crime.
- A South African teenager died after he was exposed to a low-hanging live wire in his neighbourhood.
- A teenage boy from KwaZulu-Natal was killed by accidentally shooting himself while playing with a friend.
- South Africans were shaken after a 15-year-old teenager stabbed and killed a 17-year-old in Limpopo.
- The 14-year-old girl who was brutally murdered and dumped in Diepsloot on 16 April 2024 has been laid to rest.
- Eastern Cape police officers killed a teenager at a boarding school, as well as an off-duty cop, in two separate incidents.
Teenager dies trying to save friend
In a separate report, Briefly News reported that a teenager from Sonderwater in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, died after saving his friend from drowning during a fishing trip. His body was found on 15 January 2025.
One of his friends reported that they were fishing when one of them fell into the stream and drowned. The victim jumped into the stream and pulled his friends out. However, he slipped into the water when he tried to get back on the bank.
