A Mpumalanga man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 17-year-old stepdaughter

It is alleged that the man brutally killed his stepdaughter after she refused to have their shack sold

The man is also under investigation for another incident involving the brutal murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend

A man from Mpumalanga has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 17-year-old stepdaughter. It is alleged that the suspect was involved in a dispute with his stepdaughter over selling the shack they live in.

Police in Mpumalanga arrested a man suspected of murdering his 17-year-old stepdaughter following a dispute about selling their family shack. Image: Nigel Jared/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did SAPS say?

Police in Mpumalanga said that a resident in Extension 33, Marikana, Kinross, requested SAPS to search the home of the suspect on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. Upon arrival, police found the door and burglar gate locked and had to use forced entry.

After entering the home, officers discovered the body of the 17-year-old stepdaughter. The body was found inside the bedroom, with visible injuries to the head. SAPS suspects that the young girl was also sexually abused before being killed. Police also discovered a pipe with bloodstains believed to be used in the murder.

Why was the young girl murdered?

SAPS say that investigations suggest that an argument between the victim and the suspect occurred over his alleged intentions to sell the shack they live in. It is believed that the shack belonged to the late mother of the victim.

The teenager allegedly refused to let her stepfather sell the shack, stating concerns over her younger siblings. The suspect has been arrested for a separate incident involving the brutal murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend in Kinross. Police say he is now a suspect in both incidents.

Police also discovered a pipe with bloodstains believed to be used in the murder. Image: djr-photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about teenagers being killed in SA

