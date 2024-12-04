A 13-year-old from Delft in Cape Town in the Western Cape was found with multiple stab wounds on his body

The teenager's body was found in the early hours of December 2024 by a passenger on her way to work

South Africans were devastated by the loss of the teenager's life and conveyed their condolences

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A teenager was violently killed in Cape Town and netizens mourned him. Images: William Whitehurst and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

DELFT, CAPE TOWN — A teenager from Delft in Cape Town, Western Cape, was found dead in the early hours of 4 December 2024.

Cape Town teenager found dead

According to Daily Voice, a woman was on her way to work and was passing a taxi opposite the corner of Sandelhout Street and Cocktree Road. She saw what looked like the body of a child lying on the ground in an open field. She called the Community Police Forum to investigate.

When the CPF arrived at the scene, they found the body with multiple stab wounds. The 13-year-old's body also had numerous bruises. CPF spokesperson Jacky Ockhuizen said the boy may have been tied up. The body was not identified. The South African Police Service is investigating the incident.

South Africans mourn the loss

Netizens on Facebook mourned the child's gruesome death.

Carol Udeman said:

"This country is becoming sick, and nothing is being done. So sad to see that the children are also being taken out."

Michelle Lange said:

"Another young boy. When is this going to end?"

Janice Ruiters said:

"Yet another young child. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Mai Nadine Fungie Zenda said:

"People are now more scarier than animals. Why kill a child?" This year, many families are mourning for their loved ones."

Theo Jonker said:

"The killings will continue until this government is ousted."

