A man was a victim of a terrible robbery which was caught on CCTV footage in Lenasia

The video shows how a group of men approached him, robbed him and assaulted him severely

South Africans were mortified that the incident happened in broad daylight, and many felt sorry for the victim

SA was horrified that a man was robbed in broad daylight. Images: Iuliia Burmistrova and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

LENASIA, JOHANNESBURG — A group of men robbed and assaulted a man in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on 9 December 2024, and the incident was caught on camera.

Man robbed in Lenasia

@Abramjee posted the video of the incident on his X account. The video shows how the man was robbed. Two robbers are standing a few metres from the victim, pretending to be carguards. Another man is helping him load items into the back of his car, and a third man walks towards him.

Suddenly, the two carguards walk towards him and start assaulting him. The man who was assisting him walks away, and a fourth man joins in the assault. They then make off with some items. A few moments later, the man receives assistance. Click on this link for the video.

SA horrified

South Africans were taken aback that the man was robbed in broad daylight.

Constitution First said:

"Yoh, this country! Others are just driving past as if nothing is happening."

Nkosinathi was shaken.

"In broad daylight!"

Afemufuna said:

"Just a normal day in South Africa. South Africa is a crime scene."

SirNgov said:

"I always find it funny that people would watch while someone is being robbed, only to come and be sorrowful later."

Gabadiya said:

"Shame on us, the bystanders."

Nniga Bug said:

"Lenasia is now becoming a dangerous place."

8 killed in Richards Bay shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that eight people were killed in a shootout in Richards' Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the South African Police Service intercepted the robbers on their way to committing a robbery. The robbers sped off, and a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects opened fire, and the police returned fire. All eight suspects were killed.

