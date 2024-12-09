A member of the South African Police Service stationed in Johannesburg is being investigated for a case of assault

The police officer reportedly assaulted a homeless man in Randburg in November 2024

The victim claimed that the officer assaulted him with a broom as he and another person were forcibly removed from the area

A police officer reportedly assaulted a homeless person with a broom. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and Ruben Earth/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A South African Police Service officer reportedly assaulted a homeless person in Randburg, Johannesburg, in November 2024. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

SAPS officer assaults homeless person

SABC News said the incident occurred in the Pinegowrie Post Office precinct in Blairgowrie. The homeless man was with another person when officers in a Linden Vispol vehicle approached them. The officers told them to move from where they were. Without warning, one of the officers reportedly assaulted the homeless man with a broom while asking him to move.

Not the first time

The man claimed it was not the first time the officer forced him to move from the area. He was reportedly arrested without reason after he was asked to move from the same spot. He believes that the officer assaulted him because of his position as a police officer. His companion said the victim was visibly upset, and he struggled to understand why a police officer would assault someone, especially a homeless person.

"I'm very upset. The guy was crying. I don't know what were are going to do."

Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told SABC News that the incident would be investigated. She said police must adhere to the force's code of ethics.

"This behaviour won't be tolerated," she said.

