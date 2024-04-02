A Hammersdale police officer, accused of beating up his girlfriend, has been arrested on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

The victim said the SAPS initially refused to open a case against her boyfriend, who is stationed at the Mpumalanga police station in KZN

Many netizens fear for the woman's life as they don't believe the officer's arrest would protect the victim.

Hammerdale police officer arrested after girlfriend posts pictures of her badly beaten face on social media.

A 39-year-old KwaZulu-Natal police officer, accused of assaulting his girlfriend, has been arrested.

Policeman assaults girlfriend

The SAPS member was nabbed after the alleged victim posted images of her badly beaten face on .

The officer who works at the Mpumalanga Police Station reportedly attacked the woman in Hammersdale on Sunday.

According to The Witness, the officer is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

GBV victim blocked from opening case

The 29-year-old woman was according to IOL, prevented from opening a case against the police officer.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the SAPS launched a probe into the station's refusal to open a case.

“Internal processes will be instituted and responsible officers will be subjected to appropriate departmental steps.”

Netizens fear for victim’s life

Many South Africans were not convinced that the officer’s arrest would protect the victim.

Edward Munyai said:

“But they will give her full protection? What will happen when that police officer bails him out? Police always fail to protect the victim, especially women.”

CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne stated:

“Inkinga [The problem is] he may be granted bail and guess what…”

Tusero commented:

“It seems to date and marry a policeman is a death sentence in this country.”

Matlogedi feared for the victim:

“I fear for her safety if umsolwa [the accused] gets bail, he may go after her.”

Kanyisa Ndlamla asked:

“What was the reason for such brutality?”

In related Briefly News, The SAPS arrested a metro police officer after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend.

The officer allegedly recorded himself stabbing his girlfriend, who was also a metro officer and posted the video on social media.

He was expected to appear in court on 2 April 2024.

