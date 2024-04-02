The Durban metro police officer accused of killing his girlfriend appeared in court

This was after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his partner to death while they were drinking

His case was postponed to 9 April for a bail application, and his alleged actions hurt South Africans

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa

The metro police officer from Durban who killed his lover's court case was postponed. Images: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – The man accused of killing his girlfriend and allegedly filming her last moments appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court on 2 April.

Durban metro police officer case postponed

According to eNCA journalist @DasenThathiah's X tweet, Sizwe Ngema appeared before the court after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Yolanda Khuzwayo, to death while they were drinking together. He will return to the court on 9 April for his bail application.

Read the tweet here:

South Africans upset at Ngema's alleged actions

Netizens couldn't stomach what Ngema did, and some called for him to be denied bail for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Siya Ndlumbini said:

“He must not get bail. We can’t allow such a barbaric being to be allowed back into society.”

Manchester United Stan Account said:

“Imagine filming someone taking their last breath by your own doing. He deserves to rot in jail.”

Ntokozo Masuku said:

“The world is cruel.”

Lone_Wolf said:

“Guys, we really to vote out the ANC so this constitution is amended. The crime rate is too high in this country, and criminals have rights.”

MaNgwane_Indal’yam’ said:

“Bail for what? He must stay there.”

Tebogo Koma said:

“Police therapy must be made mandatory. There’s a lot of mental damage from such work, especially if you’re fighting crime in SA.”

