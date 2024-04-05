The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, said that when members of the South African Police Service are under attack, they must fight back

He spoke after nine suspects were killed in a shootout between them and the police in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, on 3 April

Cele also said that the police in Durban should also work more on crime prevention than reacting to crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele said when cops are under attack, they must respond in kind. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

MARIANNHILL, KWAZULU-NATAL – The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, admitted that the South African Police Service should work more on preventing crime than reacting to it. He also said officers should respond in kind when they are under fire from criminals.

Cele speaks following shooting

Cele’s words came the day he visited Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal, where nine suspects were gunned down in a shootout with the men and women in blue. The suspects were accused of terrorising the community and committing violent crimes like murder, house robberies and rape.

According to eNCA, Cele said police officers should not die when they are shot at and said the force lost too many police officers while on duty. He said that when they deal with suspects who are hard-core criminals, they must deal with them in a way that befits the criminals. Cele also admitted that the police in Durban should work harder to stop crimes from happening and not react to crime.

“Police are not trigger-happy,” he said.

Netizens unhappy with Cele

South Africans commenting on @eNCA’s tweet expressed their dissatisfaction with Bheki Cele.

Quintessential Politics said:

“So he suddenly remembers he has a job a month before elections.”

Untle “T-Money” said:

“This one must go and never come back.”

Kevin Long said:

“Easy to talk when sitting at home doing absolutely nothing.”

DD said:

“Yes, Minister Useless, who goes about at crime scenes just for show.”

Rasenga Maswanganyi said:

“Crime in South Africa is a pandemic, a painful reality we are all faced with, and it’s a matter of time before we are all victims.”

SA unsympathetic to family members of dead suspects

