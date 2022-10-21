A man brought his circus tricks to TikTok and shocked people online with his growing and disappearing belly

The guy busted a few moves to an amapiano track while flaunting his flexible and wonderous body

Online people on TikTok loved his vibe, and they asked him to post more videos of dancing and moving his stomach

A man on TikTok showed his strange stomach while dancing. Image: 247amapianocity/TikTok

Source: UGC

A Mzansi man showcased his special talents on TikTok, which included dancing and performing mysterious tricks with his stomach.

One second he had a beer belly, and the next, his stomach was flat while he danced simultaneously. Some people even joked that he should take a pregnancy test because there's enough space in his tummy to accommodate a baby.

Peeps on TikTok were so stunned by what looked like a magic trick they said his talent should be included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Mzansi suggested that his dance be turned into a TikTok challenge so the mystery about his stomach could finally be solved.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Below are some comments from South Africans:

@onkarabetse43 said:

"The magic stomach challenge is closed already before it even started."

@rodneydicosta suggested:

"You must do a pregnancy test."

@kindkhumalo mentioned:

"l would love to feature this grootman when I go out."

@Siya_Mkhathini wrote:

"Real talent there. You should be in the Guinness book of records."

@katlegomakinita stated:

"This is an unmatched skill!"

@nomqheles posted:

"Imagine having a husband like this. "

@buhlermlaba commented:

"Yoh Amapiano will show you the talent you didn't know you had."

@shupes08 asked:

"No way, how's this even possible?"

