The people of Mzansi went crazy over a clip of a man wearing vellies, dancing to the iconic Mandoza track Nkalakatha

TikTok user Nikki Du Toit shared the video of the oom dancing, and we have to give it to him, he’s got the moves

Mzansi peeps hype the grooving man in the comments, claiming this is the unity SA needs to be reminded of

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

If you do not know the Mandoza song Nkalakatha, then you are definitely not from Mzansi. One man wearing veldskoen filled SA hearts with pride as he busted impressive moves to the proudly Mzansi track.

Mandoza Nkalakatha had this man busting moves that made the whole of Mzansi proud. Image: TikTok / Nikki Du Toit

Source: UGC

While the people of Mzansi have their differences, and we are still navigating our way to true unity, there are moments like this that ground us. Reminding us that we are one.

TikTok user Nikki Du Toit shared the video of the oom dancing to Nkalakatha. We have to give it to him, he squeaked those vellies proper!

“Dance is life!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi unite over the awesome clip

Seeing moments like this remind us that, at the root, we are all Mzansi citizens and that race, culture or language doesn’t actually matter. The man filled hearts with proudly Mzansi pride!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Namhla Gwadana said:

“You can keep the land my guy...you are such a vibe”

@kgosatsana said:

“My SA that I signed up for”

@Mauriceyoyo said:

“Please ask him where he got the rhythm ”

@user6266031471094 said:

“ You nailed it my brother. ”

@Pule Molusi said:

“I dreamed to see something like this now my dream has come true ”

@Smileyb said:

“Watch me as I show the rest of South Africa that white folks here can dance! Salute vir jou lekker vibe bra! ”

Energetic white guy shows off his inner Zulu warrior with traditional dance moves in funny video: “Uyindoda”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a white guy taking over a traditional Zulu ceremony with great energy and passion has Mzansi peeps in awe.

The footage was posted on Instagram by @winstoninnes and shows the gentleman identified as Tyler Loomes (@tylerloomes) dressed in a full men’s traditional attire as he dances and moves around encircled around him with great energy.

The crowd is heard ululating and cheering him on as he continues to eshaya indlamu (Zulu dance) and throws in some strange yet amusing moves in the mix.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News