Lungelo Mpangase let her loyal fans know that she does not only act, but she can also paint too and totally loves it

Taking to Twitter, Lungelo shared pictures of herself living her best creative life in the garden, looking like a snack

Men flooded the comment section in seconds, confessing their undying love for the gorgeous Mzansi actress

Lungelo Mpangase is known for her roles as Khethiwe on the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela, but that is not where this beauty's talents end.

Mzansi Magic’s 'eHostela' actress Lungelo Mpangase had some men sweating over her pictures. Image: Twitter / Lungelo Mpangase

When you play a well-known role in a thriving drama series, people often forget that you are an entirely different person behind the scenes.

Lungelo took to Twitter with a few pictures of herself outside, painting. The babe let fans know that this is another passion she has, and she’s so grateful to be able to live a life where she can follow her dreams.

“I’m in love with doing the things I love”

Fans flood the comment section with hype

So men went straight in, admitting their love for Lungelo, lol. The stunner has won hearts, and they don’t even care that she has ALL the skills too.

Take a look at some of the thirsty comments:

@_SouhaiterDeseo said:

“I'm in love with you.”

@ssemusamu66 said:

“I have never stopped thinking about you ever since the day I watched "Themba lam"..... And then now this..... Please pinch me out of this daze-trance roller-coaster of you”

@KwenaPercival had to take a minute:

@justsoilsha cracked top fan status:

