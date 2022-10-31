Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher Mrs Bullock had her loyal followers hyping her for a weekend of marking

In true Mrs Bullock fashion, she took to TikTok with a vibey dance clip to get herself hyped for the task ahead

People flooded the comment section with so much love, letting Mrs Bullock know that she’s inspirational

Mrs Bullock became an overnight TikTok star when she showed care to her pupils and encouraged inclusivity. Now having a large and loyal following, the high school teacher turned to them for motivation.

Source: UGC

Dancing like no one is watching and just owning who she is, is just a few of the things SA loves most about Mrs Bullock, and it is definitely what has built her a strong bond with her students too.

Taking to TikTok, Mrs Bullock danced her way into the weekend, trying to energies herself for the pile of marking that she was about to tackle. The awesome teacher asked peeps to give her motivation in the comments:

“It’s WEEKEND and I have to mark #mrsbullock Please send me some motivation ”

The people of Mzansi hype Mrs Bullock in the comments

If there is one thing people in Mzansi know how to do, it is hype up the people they respect. Mrs Bullock got all the love and support in the comments.

Take a look:

@juneapricot2 said:

“Omg I just saw you on the news well done.”

@Kgothatso Thabane said:

“If I had a teacher like her, I’d probably be a rocket scientist by now ”

@nirvana108singh said:

“Rocking it like a true and proud South African”

@amahlehoshe said:

“It’s okay sweetheart marking isn’t so bad maybe you’ll see some high marks.”

@Mel said:

“Have a great weekend!! You deserve it!! All teachers need to be like you❤️”

@Bafana Thwala said:

“Wait wait are you the teacher with a vibe from that girls high-school? Loved that vid ”

White teacher unites Mzansi with heartwarming dance for students: “A slight glimpse of a South Africa we want”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher is winning hearts on the internet after a TikTok video of her dancing to Salary Salary by Robot Boii did the social rounds on Friday.

High School pupils surrounded and recorded her as she unleashed her vibey facial expressions while moving to the song. The young teacher impressed people online, and most joked that she understood the assignment.

Mzansi commented that she exemplified what a good teacher should be with her openness by relating to students beyond the classroom.

Source: Briefly News