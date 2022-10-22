A teacher from Pretoria demonstrated how to get engage with teenage students on a deeper level

The young woman performed a popular TikTok dance challenge, and her students were ecstatic to see their teacher loosen up

Mzansi was touched by this heartwarming video and said this is the South Africa that makes them proud

A teacher busted a few moves for high school learners. Image: @mihle.za/TikTok

A Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher is winning hearts on the internet after a TikTok video of her dancing to Salary Salary by Robot Boii did the social rounds on Friday.

High School pupils surrounded and recorded her as she unleashed her vibey facial expressions while moving to the song. The young teacher impressed people online, and most joked that she understood the assignment.

Mzansi commented that she exemplified what a good teacher should be with her openness by relating to students beyond the classroom.

The video currently has 236K likes on TikTok and almost 4000 comments, and this teacher of the year is on her way to becoming TikTok famous.

Watch the video below:

Read some of the comments below:

@zamangidi24 said:

"I would be an astronaut today if she taught me in high school."

@Nkanyiso shared:

"A slight glimpse of a South Africa we want."

@BarnelNagel posted:

"She dishes out assignments and understands them because she is the assignment."

@natz_muis_friendly mentioned:

"The way she new exactly what the girl was going to dance."

@thabodlamini9718 commented

"Signed sealed and delivered we approve her a million timez she just made my day pass regards she is a vibe and she is trending."

@onkarabile_medupe added:

"Wish I could go back to high school, these kids are really having fun

@blvckk.sedii asked:

"Let me guess she’s an English teacher? They always have a vibe.❤️"

@kandyliciousme

"This is amazing, beautiful and gorgeous. The kind of teachers we need. I enjoyed watching this."

