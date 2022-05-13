A video of a Mzansi schoolgirl setting the timelines ablaze with her dance moves has been circulating online

The clip shows the confident girl dancing along to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss, featuring various artists

Her moves have won over the praise of her adoring fans, who showed love on the social media post

A talented schoolgirl has made quite an impression on netizens after her dance video blew up on the social media streets.

A schoolgirl demonstrated some killer moves in a viral video. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The girl, identified as @ndi.ngu.azizaziza, is seen showing off some impressive moves as she dances among her peers with great energy along to the popular tune, Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, and Sir Trill.

Her video, shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, currently boasts 1.2 million views. The post was simply captioned:

“The Mlando Way.”

While a selected few had harsh criticism of the video, many Saffas were amazed by the schoolgirl’s energy.

Check out some of the comments below:

Deepak Ishwardutt said:

“Good to a see a "normal" teenager enjoying life to the fullest. Not like the abnormal brigade who are still following covid regulations 2 years later.”

Nozipho Mbatha

“People are sooooo bitter weeee. Just rest, dancing and having fun is no crime.”

Neo Nhlonze commented:

“The difference between schools when we attended & now is they have social media while we didn't even have cellphones, otherwise you would have seen us dancing on the roof of the principal's office dancing to mid tempo by Glen Louis & Summer Daze from House Flava Volume 4 by DJ Fresh.”

Emeldah Masello replied:

“Mina I was this girl at school and I excelled academically, I'm still like this at work... this is nothing but her character.”

Mahlatse Fortunate Mabogoane wrote:

“I went to school with the wrong generation. I belong here, just a few dance lessons and I'm in.”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi schoolgirl jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she has broken the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, and Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17), the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

