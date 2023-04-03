There is nothing better than people appreciating other people's culture - it is something so refreshing to watch

@isabell.afro is a Danish-born woman living in Tanzania who loves to perform traditional African dances

She performs the dances along with two young boys, and their show of unity, energy, and spirit has warmed netizens' hearts

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Africa is a diverse and culturally rich continent. One young woman living in Tanzania enjoys performing traditional African dances to demonstrate how much the culture has embraced her. In her videos, she is joined by two young boys, and the trio is simply killing the dance game.

Danish woman impresses Africa with her traditional dance moves. Image: @isabell.afro

Source: TikTok

Danish-born @isabell.afro fell in love with a Tanzanian and decided to make the country her home. Since then, she has made it her business to study the country thoroughly, especially the unique traditional dances. Her videos got a lot of attention on TikTok and won the hearts of netizens.

800 000 netizens stan the dancing trio

It's not hard to see why @isabell.afro's TikTok videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Her and her friends' infectious energy and enthusiasm amaze onlookers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Dane has better dance moves than some Africans, and most people are awed by her skilled performances.

Watch the video here:

Video of Danish woman dancing doing traditional Tanzanian dance causes quite a stir

The video received overwhelmingly positive feedback from netizens. The Danish woman and the two boys are such a united front. Many people admire them and wish they had their dancing ability.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@helolos showed some love:

"I love this culture."

@emotionhoe see the video for what it is:

"Cultural appreciation."

@sunshineshadowqueen was amazed:

"I love you and these little dudes who are dancing. It makes me so happy! What moves!"

@chichi_n_evy couldn't get enough:

"I do! I love it! Tanzanian people look so adorable! Sending love. This world needs this kind of love.."

Beautiful Ghanaian teacher dances with her pupils in class, video warms people's hearts

The internet has a soft spot for cultural dances because it's not often that people get to experience something completely new. Briefly News reported on a teacher in Ghana who made headlines when she broke into dance with her students.

The beautiful lady uploaded a clip of herself jiving with her young ones. The educator let her students in on her happiness by dancing in front of the class.

The bond between the instructor and her pupils won the hearts of the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News