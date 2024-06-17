A woman on TikTok showed off her set of seven-piece cast iron pots she bought from Takealot

The home cook only paid R1240 for the stylish dish set, which came in white with gold lids

While interest filled the comment section, people also shared their concerns and experience

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A home cook showed off Takealot's R1240 7-piece cast iron pots. Images: @_cookonthebrightside

Source: TikTok

A woman decided to spoil herself and bought a seven-piece set of cast iron pots.

Self-taught home cook Anathi Xaba took to her TikTok account (@_cookonthebrightside) to share that she went to Takealot to purchase the cookware set from Leopard for only R1240.

In the video, she shows herself unboxing the white dish set with golden lids displayed in her kitchen. She captioned her post:

"A gift from me to me."

Watch the video below:

Social media users comment on the cookware set

Anathi's comment section was filled with messages from the online community expressing interest in the pots she bought.

@christinaburrows3 thought aloud:

"I wish I could get myself some nice pots."

@nkule900 wrote their concerns in the comments:

"I also want them. They are on my wish list on Takealot, but I'm worried about cooking pap and curry."

@bhugaorisunshine, who also purchased cast iron pots, said:

"I’ve been using them for almost three years now. They are the best. I use Sunlight liquid and a sponge to wash them."

@n.oluthandom_15, who did not have a great experience with the items, shared:

"I returned mine because the food burnt, and they rust so easily."

@lifewithraph told Anathi:

"I got mine in red. It's so pretty."

Influencer wows Mzansi with Checkers' R1200 stainless steel pots

In an article published in April, Briefly News reported about an online content creator who amazed local netizens with her new and affordable pots.

@yolzchannel posted a TikTok video showing her set of three black, nonstick pots purchased from Checkers for R1200. The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who expressed how they loved the pots. Others shared how they also had the same set of pots, revealing that the only downfall was how hot the handles got when cooking.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News