A South African influencer on TikTok named @yolzchannel impressed viewers with her new set of black pots

The cookware was purchased from Checkers for R1 200, and @yolzchannel unboxed them in the clip

While many viewers loved the pots' style and affordability, some mentioned the handles getting hot as a potential downside

A social media influencer amazed netizens with her new and affordable pots.

@yolzchannel posted a TikTok video showing her set of three black, nonstick pots purchased from Checkers for R1 200.

In the clip, @yolzchannel unboxes the simple yet stylish pots and cleans them.

SA shares thoughts on Checkers pots

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who expressed how they loved the pots.

Others shared how they also had the same set of pots, revealing that the only downfall was how hot the handles got when cooking.

Luthando Mbalentle J responded:

"After a while, that black turns silver I wish I had known about wooden spoons and silicone when I bought them ages ago. But now you should be fine."

N Q A B I S A .M commented:

"I also have the same pots, which are very good and nonstick. However, the handles can get very hot. I'd advise someone to wear gloves to avoid getting burnt."

Phumla Phaswana commented:

"Ndicela ireview sis please."

Martha said:

"I knew i had to move out when my uncle ruined my pots. The exact ones iyoo."

Nana said:

"Very good quality, the only downfall is the handles. They get hot while cooking."

Zenande Mphomane replied:

"I’ve had these for three years now, and I’m still in love. They are really non-stick. For people that would like to buy them, make sure you don’t use any metal when cooking or rough when washing."

