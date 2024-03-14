A lady took to social media to unveil the various things she bought from Checkers for just R299

In the video, she showcased all the items she purchased from the store, which impressed online users

Netizens loved the woman's content as they flocked to her comments section to thank her for her helpful plug

A woman from Cape Town shared an impressive plug for just R299, which left social media users in awe.

A young lady from Cape Town unveiled what she bought at Checkers for R299 in a TikTok video. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty image and @ms_xaba/TikTok

Woman shares Checkers plug on TikTok

The clip shared by @ms_xaba on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling her brand-new dinner set, which she purchased at Checkers for R299. The dinner set came along with four side plates and four dinnerware. It also had four coffee mugs and four bowls, which wowed many people on social media.

Taking her TikTok caption, the young lady revealed that the new dinner set came in lime and stone grey. The video of @ms_xaba generated over 210K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People loved the lady's plug

Many online users rushed to the stunner's comments section to gush over the dinner set, while others thanked her for her helpful plug and asked her for more tips.

Tattooedteacher6 said:

"Checkers has thee most amazing stuff!! Reasonably priced as well!"

Mbalenhle Ntshangase wrote:

"As I’m running to checkers."

Tammy Webster shared:

"Saw this video at 08:02, went and purchased them at 12:25! So obsessed."

Ndekaxx added:

"Thank you so much!! I just got them at Mall Of Africa."

Gugu Nota gushed over the dinner set, saying:

"Such a stunning set."

Woman unboxes PEP Home haul of affordable items for under R1 000

Briefly news previously reported that a Johannesburg woman shared helpful homeware items she got from PEP Home for under R1 000. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

In a video shared by @sooorofhiwa on TikTok, the woman shared the various items she bought, each costing under R1 000. The first team that she showed off was a white hanging bin. She then shared a stovetop kettle, kitchen towel, fridge storage tray, bathroom scale, transparent whiteboard, steel hooks, facial sponges, facial brush, body lotion and oil.

