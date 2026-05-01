Brown Mogotsi continues to trend on social media after reports surfaced that the political fixer had been arrested

The North West business has been sought by police before for several issues, including an alleged attempt on his life

South Africans shared mixed reactions online to the report that rumours of his arrest were fake news

Despite rumours surfacing online, there are no confirmed reports that Brown Mogotsi has been arrested. Image: Beyond The Headlines

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Has Brown Mogotsi been arrested?

That’s what social media is asking after several accounts reported that the North West businessman had been taken into custody. Mogotsi, who is no stranger to making headlines, has been sought by police before for various matters.

Police once were looking for the political fixer following a raid on his businesses in the North West, and then again for an alleged attempt on his life.

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Reports surface of Mogotsi being arrested

Reports that Mogotsi was in trouble with the law first trended online when @mmodiba10 claimed that a warrant of arrest was issued for the businessman.

The investigative journalist noted that it was a developing story, and no further information was provided. Other accounts then went one step further, claiming that Mogotsi had actually been arrested.

The accounts could also not provide more details about the arrest or charges, sparking scepticism online about whether it was true.

CrimeWatchRSA rejects the news

@CrimeWatch_RSA, an X (formerly Twitter) account that aims to provide updates on efforts to promote public safety, justice, and uphold the rule of law, then debunked the claims.

@CrimeWatch_RSA described the reports as fake, saying it was false and misleading.

"Refrain from sharing or disseminating false or unverified information, mostly for the purpose of generating engagement on social media platforms such as X for revenue sharing (Monetisation),” the account urged.

At present, there is no official confirmation that Mogotsi has been arrested, but there’s also nothing official to say he hasn’t. No media houses have reported on an arrest or a warrant of arrest being issued, however.

South Africans debate the developments

Social media users weighed in on the story, debating what the truth was.

@smallmatsogo said:

“I was wondering what charges Brown would be arrested for.”

@thandograham urged:

“Arrest the account holder, or it won't end.”

@mrloveness questioned:

“Why not arrest him? What are you waiting for?”

@MPThato1 asked about CrimeWatchRSA’s post:

“Are you protecting Mr Mogotsi?”

@Lebza090 said about the accounts that published the news:

“They are trying to earn a living since that criminal syndicate called the ANC is looting everything.”

@NothingMattx joked:

“We are going to be arrested too for sharing unverified information.”

Mogotsi unhappy at being called a professional liar

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi took issue with Matthew Chaskalson's comment about him before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission's evidence leader said that Mogotsi was a professional liar after he admitted to lying on certain occasions.

Social media users were amused by the North West businessman's comments about the evidence leader.

Source: Briefly News