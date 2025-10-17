Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi has opened up after the South African Police Service raided his home

The South African Police Service confirmed that they raided his house in Seweding village in Mahikeng

The police explained the reason behind the raid, and Mogotsi spoke about his readiness to testify before the Madlanga Commission and how he fears for his life

NORTH WEST — Controversial businessman and alleged fixer Brown Mogotsi has spoken up and said that he fears for his life. This was after the South African Police Service raided his home on 16 October 2025 in the North West.

The police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that Mogotsi's home in Swewding village in Mahikeng was raided as part of an ongoing investigation that has already been discussed before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee. However, Mogotsi said that he fears for his life.

Mogotsi confirmed that one of his properties was raided. He said that a search and seizure warrant was issued against him, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and his chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde. Mogotsi slammed the alleged use of rifles during the raid on his property. He said he was not present when the house was raided.

Brown Mogotsi responds

Mogotsi said that the police raided suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya's home in Tsheane shortly after his media interview in which he criticised National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mogotsi also said that Mkhwanazi does not have the evidence to substantiate the allegations he made on 6 July.

What you need to know about Brown Mogotsi

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed the veracity of Mogotsi's statements.

Solly Palatre said:

"He must be given a chance to sing a good song before they arrest him."

BhutiBongani T'bos Khoza-Matsebula said:

"Knowing him, he will drop more files since he has nothing to lose."

Marilyn Meth said:

"A lie always needs to be dressed."

Thumberland Darlington Chabalala said:

"I want to hear his side of the story."

Stalliance Tsele Qholosha said:

"Become a state witness, Mr Brown. All will be well."

Madlanga Commission implicates Mogotsoi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry formally implicated Mogotsi. The Commission gave him a deadline to respond to the allegations against him.

The formal communication followed testimonies from Masemola and Mkhwaanzi, which implicated him in interfering with police work.

