Fikile Mbalula Pursues Legal Action Against Brown Mogotsi Following Businessman’s Accusations
- Fikile Mbalula has responded to the accusations levelled against him by North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi
- Mogotsi claimed that the Secretary-General (SG) of the African National Congress (ANC) had skeletons in his closet
- Mbalula hit back at the various accusations, saying that Mogotsi would need to prove it before a court of law
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula is pursuing legal action against Brown Mogotsi over statements he made about the Secretary-General (SG) of the African National Congress (ANC).
The controversial North West businessman made allegations that Mbalula had skeletons in his closet, detailing his ties to a convicted murderer who is currently behind bars. He also stated that Mbalula’s wife was embroiled in a housing scandal.
Mbalula isn’t taking Mogotsi’s comments lightly and confirmed that his lawyers would be dealing with the matter.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Mbalula responds to Mogotsi’s claims
On Tuesday, 07 October 2025, Mbalula confirmed that he would be pursuing legal action against Mogotsi. He made the admission on the sidelines of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Boksburg.
The SG said his lawyers would be dealing with the matter in terms of defamatory action, adding that he had no other recourse.
“How do you deal with a thug who deviates from the real issue. The real issue is about his membership, which he does not have. So, he decided to draw me into thuggery.”
Mbalula exclaimed that he was going to deal with that through the courts, adding that Mogotsi must come and prove all the things he spoke about. The SG also took issue with the way Mogotsi made the claims.
Parliament tightens security ahead of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony, SA praises Police Commissioner
“He did not even say allegations. He stated them as fact. So, where have they been tested?” asked Mbalula.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za