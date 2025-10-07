Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Formally Implicates Brown Mogotsi
- Controversial North West businessman and alleged underworld figure Brown Mogotsi has been implicated formally by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- The Commission gave Mogotsi a deadline to respond to the serious allegations against him, which include being allegedly involved in interfering with the operations of the South African Police Service
- Mogotsi is one of the central people whom KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated in the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has summoned controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi to respond to the allegations against him. The allegations stem from witness testimonies at the Madlanga Commission's public hearings.
According to IOL, Mogotsi was given five days to file an affidavit in response to the allegations against him. These include alleged involvement in decisions that affected the South African Police Service, allegedly playing a role in using political connections to conceal criminal operations, and working with criminal cartels to influence the police structures.
The Commission reportedly issued a Rule 3 notice on 7 October 2025. The notice officially notified him that he was facing serious allegations after evidence submitted during the public hearings placed him at the centre.
Allegations against Brown Mogotsi
Brown Mogotsi was initially mentioned in the press briefing that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held on 6 July 2025. Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had access to sensitive police information.
He also alleged that Mogotsi knew about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. He added that Mogotsi had ties to Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police, who was placed on leave. During the public hearings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, screenshots of conversations allegedly between him and attempted-murder suspect Vusimuzi Matlala showed that the two had a relationship.
What you need to know about Brown Mogotsi
- Mkhwanazi discussed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how Mogotsi contacted him and was concerned that he had access to police intel
- The Ad Hoc Committee presented a possible list of witnesses to testify, and Mogotsi was on the list
- Mogotsi's WhatsApp messages with Matlala, in which he allegedly announced the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, were shown at the public hearings
- Veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa trolled Fikile Mbalula for his remarks on Brown Mogotsi
- This was after Mogotsi accused Fikile Mbaula of using his name to target Senzo Mchunu
Mogotsi reacts to Mkhwanazi's allegation
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mogotsi spoke up about the allegations Mkhwanazi made against him. This was after Mkhwanazi held his explosive press briefing.
Mogotsi said that he will share in due time who he is, and said that he has experience in underground operations. He also alleged that Mkhwanazi called him before he held the press briefing.
