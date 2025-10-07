Controversial North West businessman and alleged underworld figure Brown Mogotsi has been implicated formally by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Commission gave Mogotsi a deadline to respond to the serious allegations against him, which include being allegedly involved in interfering with the operations of the South African Police Service

Mogotsi is one of the central people whom KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated in the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has summoned controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi to respond to the allegations against him. The allegations stem from witness testimonies at the Madlanga Commission's public hearings.

According to IOL, Mogotsi was given five days to file an affidavit in response to the allegations against him. These include alleged involvement in decisions that affected the South African Police Service, allegedly playing a role in using political connections to conceal criminal operations, and working with criminal cartels to influence the police structures.

The Commission reportedly issued a Rule 3 notice on 7 October 2025. The notice officially notified him that he was facing serious allegations after evidence submitted during the public hearings placed him at the centre.

Allegations against Brown Mogotsi

Brown Mogotsi was initially mentioned in the press briefing that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held on 6 July 2025. Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had access to sensitive police information.

He also alleged that Mogotsi knew about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. He added that Mogotsi had ties to Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police, who was placed on leave. During the public hearings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, screenshots of conversations allegedly between him and attempted-murder suspect Vusimuzi Matlala showed that the two had a relationship.

