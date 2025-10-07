7 Teenagers Arrested in the Eastern Cape for the Murder of Another Teenager
- A group of teenagers was arrested for allegedly murdering a teenage boy in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape
- 16-year-old Micach Klaasen was killed on 4 October 2025 after the group allegedly attacked him
- The suspects are expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court and will face murder charges
GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE — Seven teenagers are expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 9 October 2025 after they allegedly killed another teenager over the weekend.
According to IOL, 16-year-old Micah Klaasen was walking along Mimosa Road in Fairview on 4 October when a group of about six to 10 suspects attacked him and killed him. The South African Police Service was called to the scene, where they found that Klaasen had died on the scene.
The police said that the motive of the attack is unknown. They will appear at the Nerina Magistrates Court, and three adults who were also arrested will appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates Court.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.