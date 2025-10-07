Global site navigation

7 Teenagers Arrested in the Eastern Cape for the Murder of Another Teenager
South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena
1 min read
  • A group of teenagers was arrested for allegedly murdering a teenage boy in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape
  • 16-year-old Micach Klaasen was killed on 4 October 2025 after the group allegedly attacked him
  • The suspects are expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court and will face murder charges

A group of teenagers allegedly killed another teenager in the Eastern Cape
Seven teenagers were arrested for murder. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE — Seven teenagers are expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 9 October 2025 after they allegedly killed another teenager over the weekend.

According to IOL, 16-year-old Micah Klaasen was walking along Mimosa Road in Fairview on 4 October when a group of about six to 10 suspects attacked him and killed him. The South African Police Service was called to the scene, where they found that Klaasen had died on the scene.

The police said that the motive of the attack is unknown. They will appear at the Nerina Magistrates Court, and three adults who were also arrested will appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates Court.

Source: Briefly News

