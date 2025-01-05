Two teenage suspects are in custody for the alleged murder of a Gelvandale police officer in Gqeberha

Constable Callan Andrews was shot and killed after his patrol vehicle broke down on New Year's Eve

The suspects, aged 17 and 18, will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate's Court on Monday, 6 January 2025

The Hawks arrested two suspects for the murder of Constable Callan Andrews in Gqeberha. Images: @MoonyeenOliphant, Tshepiso Mametela

Source: UGC

GQEBERHA — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit has arrested two suspects for the murder of a Gelvandale police constable.

It comes after Callan Andrews was gunned down execution-style in Gelvandale on Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

Police murder-suspected teens nabbed

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police arrested two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, for his murder on 4 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They additionally face a charge of robbery of a state firearm.

Andrews, 29, was with a fellow officer on a routine crime patrol in neighbouring Helenvale on New Year's Eve when their vehicle broke down.

He had been on the job for two months following his appointment on 1 October 2024. The patrol van stalled on Kobus Road, and three community members reportedly moved in to assist Andrews in pushing it at about 5.35pm.

He was subsequently allegedly shot in the head and collapsed to the ground.

Andrews, whose service pistol was taken, was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The suspects allegedly grabbed his pistol [and] fatally wounded him. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

"Through intelligence, the Hawks arrested the suspects in Gqeberha. More arrests are imminent as the investigations continue, and further details on the matter will not be divulged at the moment," said Mhlakuvana.

Acting Hawks Provincial Head Brigadier Fernando Luis commended the investigators for making the swift arrests.

He welcomed the collaboration between the police and the community, which displayed a willingness to assist in the investigation.

"This will make the police and community reach an impressive milestone in the fight against crime," said Luis.

The suspects will appear in Gelvandale Magistrate's Court on 6 January.

Female metro cop shot and killed

In a related news story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police are investigating the murder of a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, killed in Soweto during a New Year's Eve operation.

Khensani Mabaso was allegedly accosted and shot by an unknown assailant outside her Diepkloof home in broad daylight while on duty.

According to information, the attack happened early on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, as Mabaso, 32, was arriving or leaving the residence to resume patrols.

She was dressed in full uniform and had sustained several gunshot wounds. JMPD Acting Chief Patrick Jaca conveyed the department's condolences.

Source: Briefly News