An officer was shot and killed in an ambush-style attack while attending to a patrol car breakdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

A 29-year-old slain constable was conducting routine patrols with a second officer in the gang-infested Gelvandale area

The officer's gun was discovered missing following his alleged murder, while no arrests have yet been made in the case

Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed to Briefly News police were investigating a possible robbery motive

A Gelvandale police officer was shot execution-style while pushing a police van which had broken down. Images: @MoonyeenOliphant, @CallanJohnAndrew

GELVANDALE — A Gqeberha police constable was gunned down execution-style while attending to a vehicle breakdown in Gelvandale.

Two officers were conducting routine crime patrols on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, in the neighbouring gang-infested area of Helenvale.

New Year's Eve cop murder rocks Gqeberha

However, according to police information, their patrol vehicle broke down at about 5.35pm on Kobus Road.

Nelson Mandela Bay police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said three community members moved in to assist one of the officers in pushing it.

That is when one of the police officers, a constable stationed at Gelvandale police station, was shot in the head before collapsing to the ground.

"The driver heard a shot being fired. On inspection, he found the Constable had sustained a bullet wound to the head," said Mawisa.

Callan Andrews, 29, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

"The Constable's firearm was also missing. No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is underway," added Mawisa.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Crime (DPCI) took over the case.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli condemned the killing, saying it happened as he worked to ensure the community's safety.

She called on the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Earlier the same day, unknown suspects killed a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer during a New Year's Eve operation in Soweto.

Khensani Mabaso was allegedly accosted and shot outside her Diepkloof home in broad daylight while on duty. According to information, the attack happened as Mabaso, 32, was arriving or leaving the residence to resume patrols.

She was dressed in full uniform and had sustained several gunshot wounds.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana told Briefly News police were investigating a murder case.

"At this stage, the Hawks believe that the incident was a robbery [against] the on-duty police official," said Mhlakuvana.

"The matter is still under investigation. We are following all [possible] leads to unlock the case, and no arrests have so far been effected."

