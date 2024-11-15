A man was killed in a shootout with Alexandra police in Johannesburg after he snatched an officer's pistol and fired

The incident happened in the community service centre after the unknown man accosted a constable in civilian clothing

Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed to Briefly News that police were probing attempted murder and robbery of a firearm

Independent Police Investigative Directorate Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News his agency was probing police action

An incident at the Alexandra police station resulted in a civilian being shot and killed and two officers injured. Images: Tshepo Mosima

JOHANNESBURG — Police shot and killed a man after he took an officer's gun and fired several shots inside the Alexandra police station.

The community member's actions after he entered the charge office on Thursday morning, 14 November 2024, resulted in two officers.

Alexandra man shoots up police station

Police said the assailant accosted a constable in civilian clothing, took his service pistol from the holster, and fired several shots at random.

The constable and a second officer, a sergeant, suffered right shoulder wounds in the shooting. The suspect fled the station, and officers gave chase.

Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the suspect continued firing the service pistol, and police retaliated.

"The suspect was fatally wounded, and the police recovered the officer's firearm," said Kekana.

He said the injured officers were taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed to Briefly News that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was investigating attempted murder and robbery of a firearm.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a death as a result of a police action probe.

"It is alleged that the deceased snatched an officer's firearm and shot at the officers," IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News.

"The incident was reported to IPID, and the matter is being investigated."

