An off-duty policeman shot and injured one suspect during a business robbery at a salon in Johannesburg

The suspects had entered the business and held up the people inside before firing shots that killed one person

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said in a statement to Briefly News that one suspect was arrested

An off-duty policeman and salon robbers engaged in a shootout that killed one person in Johannesburg. Images: Chris McGrath, Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — An off-duty police officer shot and killed one suspect and injured another in a shootout at a hair salon in Johannesburg CBD.

An unknown group of men had allegedly stormed the business premises and held up workers and patrons on Saturday, 14 September.

1 Killed in shootout involving off-duty cop

They demanded cell phones and cash and took items from several customers. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, responding to a Briefly News inquiry, said the off-duty cop retaliated after the suspects fired shots.

"One of the victims was hit and died on the scene," said Masondo.

"The officer retaliated by firing [back] at the suspects and they fled the scene. Later intel [suggested] that one of them was injured in the exchange.

"[Detectives] traced him to a nearby hospital, arrested and charged him."

The suspect faces business robbery, murder and attempted murder charges and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Masondo told Briefly News that a search was underway for the other suspects.

