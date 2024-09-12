KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Police Commissioner has told an Imbizo that he has ordered collaboration between police stations

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi also urged the station commanders to hold monthly meetings with communities to increase collaboration

Mkhwanazi's utterances were well-received, with many applauding his policing tactics, saying that they were paying dividends

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered station commanders to hold monthly meetings among themselves and with their communities. Image: Darren Stewart

DURBAN – KZN Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has endeared himself to citizens with his hardline approach to combatting crime.

This has earned him plaudits and reverence on a wide scale while, in the background, police shootouts, which have become commonplace in his province, continue to account for the lives of criminals amid rampant crime.

Mkhwanazi's crime-fighting strategy praised

During a recent Imbizo, the top cop addressed officials in the province and called for enhanced collaboration among station commanders.

He also suggested that they hold monthly meetings with the community to update them on the progress of investigations and court proceedings.

In a video posted to X by user @_NMabaso, Mkhwanazi said:

"I've ordered station commanders to hold station meetings. They should have these with community leaders in various capacities, including school principals, traditional leaders and ward councillors.

"All the role players should meet in one place, where the police will inform you about the prevalent crimes in your areas and how they're dealing with it and give updates on investigations."

Mkhwanazi's utterances were well-received, with many social media users lauding his policing tactics and opining that they were paying dividends.

Mzansi raises glass to Mkhwanazi

Others called for his promotion to national police commissioner, saying he deserved the role and would excel.

Briefly News looks at the responses to his address.

@StHonorable wrote:

"He's right. Where I'm staying, I don't even know who's the station commander of my nearest police station."

@Oletta15148998 said:

"Imagine what RSA would be like if we had hundreds of policemen of his calibre in all nine provinces? An amazing country to live in. I love his work. Critics, you can all go fly kites!"

@zinn_le added:

"Make this man commissioner of Gauteng as well. I was wrong about his efforts. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is hard at work, and we appreciate him involving black communities, something the rest of the provinces should do."

