A KZN paramedic took a video of himself speaking frankly to thugs in the wake of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

X user @S_Phola__ shared the clip of the paramedic, who humorously warns off criminals and their criminal ways

An enthused Mzansi online community reacted to the scenes in the comments, sending the clip to go viral

A KZN paramedic spoke highly of provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as he warned criminals about their ways. Images: @S_Phola_, @tndaba

Source: Twitter

It's not just the KwaZulu-Natal police doing the talking.

Emergency Medical Services personnel are also warning criminals about their demise-in-waiting.

A video has surfaced showing an Emergency Medical Services worker offering frank advice to criminals in the province.

KZN paramedic echoes warning to thugs

His warning comes amid an onslaught by the police, led by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi previously vowed a heavy-handed approach to fighting rampant crime. This approach has resulted in multiple shootouts between law enforcement and criminals in the past several months.

An X user, @S_Phola__, posted the clip of the paramedic, who is seen recording himself talking as he makes his point.

The caption read:

"General Mkhwanazi better not catch you."

In the 50-second material, the man is seen driving an ambulance. Speaking in isiZulu, he articulates his point, saying:

"Hayi, kushube ngempela ke manje. Ngathi kuzosiza uma ukuthi uma uyisigebengu noma uzaszi kuthi uyisigebengu, uhlale nezinye izigebengu lapho enihleli khona.

"Nihlele nezinye izigebengu ngokuyenzeka ukuthi masekufika uMkhwanazi nethimba lakhe ... banifice kahle nindawo onye.

"Ngoba, otherwise, sofika nathi sifike sigcwalise la imininingwane yakho kuleli booku leli. Sibuye lapho simboze ngale mpahla le masesikubizele imoto ene tray ezokuthatha nge tray ihambe iyokuphosa efrigini.

"Hayi kushube ngempela manje, akudlalwa."

The paramedic enthusiastically warns off criminals, saying idiomatically that it is getting hot in the kitchen. He tells those who know they are thugs or planned to be thugs to find other thugs and stay there for Mkhwanazi to find.

Otherwise, paramedics were positioned to fill out a declaration of death book and cover the corpse with an emergency blanket.

He holds up the book and emergency blanket to the camera. Mzansi found the paramedic's frank advice entertaining and humorous.

Enthusiastic paramedic enthuses vocal locals

This ensured the video garnered 181,000 hits in the 24 hours since it was published, with 2300 likes and 650 reposts.

Briefly News looks at a few responses.

@Khumalomzilika wrote:

"They are on standby waiting for your 'name to [be] called ... body shaking in disbelief'."

@UncleMonate said:

"Seems like he's complaining [about] working overtime."

@JohannesBergg added:

"Because of Mkhwanazi and team, I guess they are working overtime?"

Cops arrest Bloem woman, boyfriend on the run

In other news, Briefly News reported that two alleged killers were in custody after two months on the run following their arrests in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Homeowner Betsie Kruger, her daughter Janine Theron, and her son-in-law, Christo, were found dead in Kruger's home in Wilgehof on 29 June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News