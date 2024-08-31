A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly killing three family members in Bloemfontein

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane told Briefly News that the family was killed in their home on 29 June

Free State Provincial Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane lauded the efforts to arrest the suspects

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested after two months on the run for the alleged murder of three people in Bloemfontein. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN — Two alleged killers are in custody after two months on the run following their arrests in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Homeowner Betsie Kruger, her daughter Janine Theron, and her son-in-law, Christo, were found dead in Kruger's home in Wilgehof on 29 June 2024.

Police nab 2 in Bloemfontein triple murder case

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane told Briefly News that the Mangaung Metro Trio Task Team later traced a woman and her boyfriend, aged 23 and 28, suspected of killing them, to JB Mafora and arrested them.

The duo will appear in court on Monday, 2 September, charged with murder and the woman for contravening the immigration act.

However, Covane did not clarify how Kruger, 66, Theron, 35, and Christo, 36, died.

Free State Provincial Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane praised the efforts to arrest the alleged criminal pair.

"After months-long intense investigations, detectives made a breakthrough early [on 30 August], arresting the woman and her boyfriend for allegedly murdering [the family], in JB Mafora in Bloemfontein," said Motswenyane.

"Their relentless efforts, dedication, and professionalism led to arresting the two suspects for the heinous crime," said Motswenyane.

"The breakthrough is a testament to the investigation team's unwavering commitment to ensure justice."

She said the outcome brought relief to the affected families and helped restore the community's confidence in the police.

2 Undocumented persons nabbed in R3 million drug bust

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that a sweeping crackdown on illicit crime in KwaZulu-Natal led to the arrest of two undocumented persons in separate incidents in Central Durban.

In the first incident, the KZN Provincial Organised Crime unit apprehended one man for dealing drugs in Umbilo on Tuesday, 27 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News