Police arrested two suspects in separate incidents for dealing in drugs in Umbilo, Central Durban

KZN Provincial Organised Crime unit officers acted on tip-offs about the activities and swooped in

Police uncovered drug capsules and powder at the suspects' respective residences worth R3 million

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested two illegal foreigners and uncovered drugs worth R3 million in Central Durban. Images: SA Police Service

Source: Original

DURBAN — A sweeping crackdown on illicit crime in KwaZulu-Natal led to the arrest of two undocumented persons in separate incidents in Central Durban.

In the first incident, the KZN Provincial Organised Crime unit apprehended one man for dealing drugs in Umbilo on Tuesday, 27 August.

Cops nab illegal foreigners for drug possession

Police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda said that after receiving information about his dealings and operationalising the intelligence, police approached the suspect sitting in his vehicle and conducted a search.

"Officers found 900 drug capsules, with follow-up investigations leading the police to the suspect's house on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue in Umbilo. They [uncovered] more capsules and powder."

Netshiunda said the drugs were worth an estimated street value of R2 million.

"The suspect, 34, was arrested and charged with possession, dealing in drugs and being in the country illegally."

In another drug bust, police arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of narcotics and contravening the immigration act in Berea.

"He was put on surveillance [and] further investigations pointed law enforcement to his apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood. A search yielded drug powder worth an estimated street value of R1 million."

The suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 28 August. The cases were postponed for further investigations.

Johannesburg police arrest 16 illegal foreigners

In related news, Briefly News reported that police arrested 16 undocumented foreigners and uncovered a suspected human trafficking ring in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 7 August.

After receiving reports of a house robbery, Langlaagte police responded to a property in Homestead Park, Mayfair, west of the Johannesburg CBD. Police found community members and private security surrounding the property.

According to a subsequent verified online post, law enforcement discovered numerous undocumented foreign nationals at the residence and detained them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News