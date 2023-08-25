Dr Nandipha Magudumana has spoken out from prison and alleges to have been abused by powerful families

She touched on the forms of abuse she experienced and announced she signed away exclusive rights to her story

South Africans are unmoved by Magadumana's statement and say she is trying to paint herself as a victim

JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, decided to voice out her experiences since her arrest in Tanzania on 7 April after fleeing South Africa.

Magudumana is currently being kept at the Bizzah Makhele Correctional Centre in Kroonstad as she awaits trial for helping her boyfriend, a convicted murderer and sexual offender, escape from prison.

Dr Nandipha says she was abused by powerful families

The disgraced doctor through her lawyers and alleged that she had experienced abuse at the hands of government officials and "powerful and prominent" families in South Africa.

Magudumana said these families occupy the highest positions in government and business.

She said she would one day share her story of the abuse she experienced.

"I have suffered physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse at the hands of powerful men, including some of the most powerful and prominent families in South Africa," wrote Magudumana.

Dr Nandipha signs away rights to her story

In her statement, Magudumana said she is aware of several productions in the works about her life. Dr Nandipha warned that those productions are most likely false if they do not contact her to share her side of the story.

Bester's lover added that she conditionally signed away exclusive rights to her story to a black woman-owned production company from South Africa. Her lawyers are working out the contract.

She still maintains that she was illegally incarcerated and that her arrest in Tanzania was illegal.

Dr Nandipha ended her statement with a message to her children:

"Lastly and most importantly, to my beautiful children, I miss you so much, and mommy loves you. Mommy is fighting with everything to be with you again. I will see you soon," said Magudumana.

South Africans react to Dr Nandipha's statement

@Muzi_ndziba said:

"I'm not sure what to make of @DrNandipha's statement, which was released today, but I feel bad for her children.What are your thoughts? #DrNandiphaMagudumane"

@unathi79 said:

"She's not a victim... She should have thought of her kids before getting involved with lamgulukudu wakhe. And yes, I'm judging her, nx."

@Spanelaa said:

"She must voetsek! She made a mockery of our country."

@VMlambo said:

"If it wasn't for the arrest, her children wouldn't have known her whereabouts."

