Television producer and actress Sonia Mbele has allegedly visited prison escapee Thabo Bester in jail

She successfully competed with Netflix for her production house to be the one to document Bester's prison break

It is alleged that the famous couple have given Mbele the right to tell their well-converted story

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has allegedly contacted Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana to secure rights to tell their story in a docuseries.

Sonia Mbele has allegedly secured producing rights to document Thabo Bester's prison break and Dr Nandipha's involvement. Images: @TheeSonia, @GrootAssassino

Sonia Mbele Films competes with Netflix

Sonia's production company is rumoured to have been neck and neck with Netflix in producing a documentary that would tell the harrowing story behind how Thabo and his disgraced celebrity aesthetics girlfriend Dr Nandipha helped him escape prison.

ZiMoja said Sonia Mbele Films was in talks with an American producing company to be part of the series.

Sonia approaches Thabo and Nandipha

Sonia's visit to Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Prison was successful and was facilitated by Bester's lawyers.

Same with Dr Nandi's consent, as Mbele was once a patient at the now-unlicenced doctor's aesthetics facility.

ZiMoja had previously reported that Magudumana was selected to be cast by Sonia in the third season of her show, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, before her arrest.

Social media on Thabo and Dr Nandi's documentary

Mzansi has been craving to see a documentary that will give a glimpse of South Africa's very own Bonnie and Clyde:

@marielouise_82 said:

"Waiting patiently for the Showmax documentary to make sense of this Thabo Bester/Dr Nandipha mess."

@mehlulisizwe commented:

"Dr Nandipha has gone beyond our worst expectations by taking part in all this. A whole Medical Doctor...What was there to be gained by her? The day they get arrested I wish we get a documentary of how all this happened and why she took part in all this."

@Black_Bunnyyyy advised:

"@NetflixSA Sweetie, it's time to buy the rights to this Thabo Bester /Dr Nandipha story and release a documentary... IT'S TIME."

