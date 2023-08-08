Anele Mdoda, like many Mzansi people, had a few words about Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's reunion

She mentioned that most people are motivated by either love or fear after seeing the duo's lovey-dovey behaviour in court

The couple facing several charges relating to Bester's prison escape could not hide the love they have for each other

Anele Mdoda weighed in on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's court appearance. Image: @zintathu and @JesseFJacobs

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester reunited during their appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, 8 August.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha trend on Twitter

The lovebirds soon trended on social media for exchanging longing looks and holding hands in the dock.

Anele Mdoda was one of the celebrities who reacted on Twitter to Bester and Magudumana's romance playing out in front of Mzansi. She posted a tweet about what motivates people to do the things they do, and it read:

"All decisions come from love or fear, ke good people."

Sizwe Dhlomo stunned by Thabo Bester's court behaviour

Sizwe Dhlomo was also vocal about Bester and his co-accused behaviour in the dock

"These ninjas just said 'Mask Off' basically. Lol! Why would his former warden be so happy to see him? I understand Nandipha and the dad ke maybe."

See the tweet below:

South Africans believe Bester and Magaduman are in love

@Sibu_Vuso mentioned:

"She's so happy to see him she can't even hide it."

@ManareFrancina wrote:

"Ao bathong look at the way she is smiling

@Cyamamawethu commented:

"Akazisoli Nandipha given a chance she will do it again.‍♀️"

@Ausimatlhodi stated:

"U happy unono forever yena, she'll do that all over again."

@malusimudau_ added:

"I wish I find someone who'll look at me like that even after I successfully get the both of us arrested."

@threebosses tweeted:

"I wish my muntu loved me this way. This kind of love is rare to find."

@adziemudzunga wrote:

"The love between this two, I am blushing."

