Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester have been trending for days and people are interested in their love affair

SA Twitter users said they want their romance and the crimes of Bester documented in a TV series

People seem convinced Bester who was sentenced to life in prison, escaped from prison with the help of Magudumana

SA Twitter users said they want to see the story of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Nester play out on TV. Image: @drnandipha/Instagram and @MDNnewss

The chilling story of Thabo Bester who was convicted of murder, sexual offences and fraud has taken SA by storm.

Thabo was believed to be dead after it was reported that he died in a prison fire while serving his life sentence.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana linked with Facebook sexual abuser Thabo Bester

In June 2022, two months after his death he was spotted in Sandton shopping with the renowned Dr Nandi Magudumana who runs a skincare and aesthetic clinic called Optimum Medical Solutions, reported News24.

According to Zimoja Magudumana asked for Bester's remains from the Manguang Correctional Services and claimed she was his customary wife.

Now social media is ablaze with speculations and people are wondering if Magudumana helped Bester with the elaborate prison escape.

SA citizens weigh in on the Bester and Magudumana's lives

People on Twitter talked about Bester's horrifying crimes and some lauded him for being a criminal mastermind.

@katlego_tefu said:

"The Thabo Bester story is going to need a doccie cause every update seems so crazy to me. How did he do these things?"

@Sbu_kaMahlangu mentioned:

"We need a Netflix documentary for Thabo Bester. No ways any of this is real."

@Marlita87 wrote:

"Netflix better come through with a Thabo Bester story, the plot thickens tjo."

@KayTheZuluGworl posted:

"A Netflix docuseries on this Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester situation needs to happen because wow!"

@KeaKhutsoane stated:

"Thabo Bester story is a horror movie, fit for Netflix. Dr Nandipha came across as a refined and respectable woman. All that glitters is not gold."

@kolorMeYellow

"I did not know who Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha were when I woke up, and now I need a 6 part documentary."

@Zama_Omuhle

"Dr Nandipha must trend for 40 days and 40 nights of Lent, it must end in tears."

Exotic trips and designer clothes: Inside the luxury life of a South African doctor

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana is an inspirational young lady who founded a Sandton-based skincare and aesthetic clinic called Optimum Medical Solutions.

Magudumana also runs two other companies, one she co-founded with a couple of different, ladies.

