Media personality Moshe Ndiki expressed his joy after finding out that his surrogate is pregnant with twins

The former Gomora star revealed baby scans and shared that they have been trying for a long time

Mzansi celebrities such as Lerato Kganyago, Zoleka Mandela, and others rushed to the comments section to congratulate Moshe

Moshe Ndiki is overjoyed after learning that his surrogate is expecting twins.

Moshe Ndiki shared baby scans when revealing his surrogate is pregnant with twins. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe was previously married to former Joyous Celebration member Phelo Bala, but their marriage ended in divorce. However, Moshe moved on and now looks forward to becoming a father.

Moshe Ndiki says his surrogacy journey was easy

Moshe wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, where he also shared a video of the baby scans, that reaching the end of his surrogacy journey was not easy. ZAlebs reports, he also encouraged other hopeful parents not to give up because, in the end, their dream will come true.

"I’ve prayed for this miracle of just being a dad , and also this gift to my self on my 31st Birthday, my mom whose now a soon to be grandmother . I have no words over Gods mercy and love for me. The past 2 years I’ve tried to live and build a life where me and my child could be good , comfortable, safe , loved and God said “becaus uphapha “ bamba TWINS "

Mzansi and celebrities congratulate Moshe Ndiki after announcing he has a baby on the way

The former Gomora actor's post went viral, with many well-known Mzansi showbiz personalities leaving sweet comments. Many celebrities congratulated Moshe, and Mzansi people gave the soon-to-be father a glimpse of how his life would change after the baby is born.

@leratokganyago said:

"It's really not an easy journey! Congratulations my love. ❤️❤️"

@bontle.modiselle shared:

"Aaah this is gorgeous! Congratulations love!"

@buhlesamuels posted:

"Congratulations baba wamaTwins! "

khaya_dladla replied:

"I’m so happy for you Sthandwa. I can’t wait to be uncle"

@zolekamandela commented:

"This so so beautiful. Congratulations to you and may you forever remain in God’s blessings!!! ❤️❤️"

@syhlez.28 wrote:

"You are about to experience a love like no other, Moshe. And your village will be beside you, hand in hand, making the road less lonely and unbearable. And your Instagram moms and dads, we will be cheering you on."

@therealbrinnette also said:

"The way I’m screaming with excitement right now . I thought we were only having one baby but two OMG ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️. Congratulations Chom’yami "

@sazimba added:

" I am crying!!! Ohh uThixo umhle! Umkhulu I am so happy for you. You’re going to be such an amazing parent."

