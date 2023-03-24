Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has taught his fans an important life lesson if they want to succeed in life

Somgaga believes that people should stop telling everyone about their life plans before taking the necessary steps to ensure that the plans come true

Mzansi agreed, and some people said they had gone silent about their plans, and they noticed a difference compared to before

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Somizi Mhlongo is one of the most prominent and wealthy Mzansi celebrities, and he revealed how he secures his riches.

Somizi Mhlongo has advised his fans to keep mum about other plans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

On Instagram, during one of his bathroom talks, SomGaga shared that turning 50 years old made him realise how important it is to keep your personal goals private.

In the viral video, SomG advised his fans to refrain from telling others about their plans until everything gets finalised. The Idols SA judge went on to say that he understands that some people are overly enthusiastic about their future plans, but he is proof that working in private can be beneficial.

"Train yourself to start working in silence. Start doing things privately and secretly with people that you are supposed to do them with, and stop oversharing and even stop sharing until it is signed, it is sealed and it is delivered," reported TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi agrees with Somizi Mhlongo's life lesson

@swankyjerry said:

"I learnt this when I was 19 years oldand it helped me shape my life forever. This is probably the most powerful tool in life."

@refiloeletlabika shared:

"So true. Not everyone is happy for your shine "

@iamgaba34 posted:

"It's funny because we all know this but we don't do it Thank you for reminding us "

@purelov996 replied:

"So true Sthandwa. I always pinch myself to keep quiet."

@stephanier9469 commented:

" So true. I have been doing this for 1 year and 8 months. I have seen growth compared to the last 13 years."

@hlengisnobesuthu wrote:

"Eyi Somizi, my late Mom used to coach me about the issues of "over-sharing"

@charitymcgruder also said:

"Yes, that’s very true. I learned that last year."

phindile5117 added:

"Thanks, Somizi. It took me decades. I wish I had been listening to this all my life."

Somizi Mhlongo bags two shows on Metro FM

Somizi's mantra appears to be working, as Brielfy News recently reported that he scored two shows on Metro FM.

SomG's iconic voice will be heard on Metro FM's The Bridge from 9 am to 12 pm, alongside Naked DJ and Khutso Theledi. Mhlongo will also co-host The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good with Mat Elle from 6 am to 9 am on weekends. According to the South African, Somgaga will return in April 2023.

However, many people weren't excited to hear about the new Metro FM schedule, which includes Somizi. They dragged him.

Somizi Mhlongo withdraws case against Mohale Motaung, JHB court orders him to pay Mohale’s legal fees

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Johannesburg High Court ordered Somizi Mhlongo to pay all of his ex-husband Mohale Motang's legal fees after he withdrew his court case against him.

The controversial exes took each other to court after Motaung alleged that Somizi was abusive in their short-lived marriage. The controversy even jeopardised SomG's jobs, including at Idols SA, where he was told to take a break until the explosive accusations cooled off.

Sunday World reported Mohale suggested mediation, where they would settle their messy divorce without involving the court, but SomG refused and wanted to meet him in court. However, Mhlongo no longer wants to air their dirty laundry in public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News