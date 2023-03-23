Wendy Christina, a model and actress based in Johannesburg, is known for giving hugs to strangers and spreading love, as seen on her TikTok videos

In a recent video, a user challenged her to give a hug to a taxi driver, who is often misjudged as a cold and rough individual

Netizens enjoyed the interaction and expressed their opinions, with some finding the taxi driver handsome

You get a hug! Everyone gets a hug! Wendy Christina spreads the love to a Joburg taxi driver. @wendychristina/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The world can be a much better place if we all go that extra mile to make someone out there feel loved. That is what Johannesburg-based model and actress Wendy Christina has been all about on her TikTok. She is known to go around giving strangers hugs and spreading love.

Wendy Christina gives out hugs to people in Johannesburg

For context, it's important to show her previous clips roaming around different locations in Jozi, dishing out hugs to unsuspecting people. And she does it all with a smile on her face.

A TikTok user asked to repeat the experiment with a taxi driver

It's all fun and games, giving cool kids hugs at a mall, but could she do it with a taxi driver? Taxi drivers are often misjudged as cold, rough and rugged individuals, but in most cases, they are the warmest community people you'll meet.

You can watch the interaction in the post below:

Netizens loved the interaction and added the opinions

@Nez Lholho Tshoba Maqhubela said:

"Those ones should get hugs more often, the anger issues."

@Lee Zainab added:

"He's tall ❤️"

@YABOH95 said:

"Ooh my gosh. He thought you were taking his gun."

@LETHABO.MEKOAA said:

"I’m gonna try this challenge , if they moer me, you’re to blame."

@Wendy Christina responded:

"Jesu just make sure you know how to run like Murrife first before you try it."

@Nothando said:

"The danger with this is, they will end up saying usungowam and there's no going back."

@Xolanie Majola said:

"Carry on with this content."

@Zandiswa_Rhadebe added:

"He's handsome."

