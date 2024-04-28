A TikTok creator showed people his latest Temu purchases, and he took a major risk with his purchase

In a TikTok video, the creator showed that he used the infamous online store to get items that break easily as the ultimate Temu test

TikTok users enjoyed watching the TikTokker nervously opening the packages that he ordered online

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Temu has earned quite a reputation. The company is often compared to Shein, and some have had disastrous unboxings.

A TikTok video of a man who bought Temu glassware fascinated viewers. Image: @larnelle

Source: TikTok

The video by the creator who bought fragile products on Temu received over 9,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were invested in seeing if Temu was worth it.

Man opens Temu glassware

TikTokker @larnelle bought drinking glasses from Temu. In a video, he opened the boxes of different-sized glassware he bought for beverages. Watch the clip below:

Man's Temu review gets SA's attention

Online users flooded the comments raving about the product that the gent bought from Temu. Online users were tempted to try the shopping app after seeing the haul.

Shaheda Salie remarked:

"Ooh that's stunning its unusual really."

kabeltes5by said:

"Oh I want."

Kagiso Shibambu gushed:

"Those are beautiful!"

Indica888 commented:

"'Boxes look done with life' That was funny! They beautiful those glases though."

Helene Klaase applauded:

"I love this it's so beautiful."

thegirlthegirls shared:

"I would definitely make these vases... plant mama vibes."

love_alwayz27 was pleased:

"Now I’m extra excited for my order to arrive."

Woman in tears over Temu purchase gone wrong

Briefly News previously reported that the famous online store Temu may have struck again, leaving one lady highly disappointed with her purchase.

The infamous store Temu has been on everyone's lips, and this hun decided to try it out. The young lady eagerly waiting for her order to arrive was quickly met with disappointment. The footage shared by @sallytp_01 on TikTok shows the handbag that the stunner wanted. As the video continued, the woman unveiled what she got from the online store, leaving many people in laughter.

@sallytp_01 received a little key holder in the form of a bag. The clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering over 785K views along with thousands of likes and comments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News