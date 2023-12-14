A Checkers customer went shopping for her audience on TikTok, and she clocked some amazing finds

The woman posted a video of the amazing deals she found at a mall in Cape Town on different home items

People commented on the video praising the woman for sharing her discovery after visiting a Checkers

A woman made a TikTok video after visiting Checkers Home in Western Cape. The lady became a viral hit after showing various kitchen items.

Woman in Cape Town finds Checkers Home bargains on glass items. Image: @cocos_humble_abode

Source: UGC

The video of the woman's virtual shopping a Checkers in Cape Town received thousands of likes. People commented on the video applauding the woman for the bargain find.

Cape Town woman shops at Checkers

A creator on TikTok @cocos_humble_abode showed people that Checkers Home has cheap kitchen items. In the video, she found glassware from as little as R14. The TikTokker told netizens she found the glass items at Bayside Mall in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA discovers Checkers Home

People commented that they did not know that Checkers had a home section. Online users praised the lady for sharing her finds.

Jazzy T admitted:

"I didn't know there's Checkers Home."

DaddyG exclaimed:

"Need these jars!"

Theresa Kok commented:

"Love Checkers crockery."

leonie said:

"I bought them with kids and glass straws."

lilly added:

"I've been looking for these glasses for months but they always out of stock. I ran straight to Bayside and found them. Thank you, THANK YOU so much."

Just_B was upset:

"That time I paid R250 for 4."

Joy was grateful:

"Hay maaaan someone give this queen a hug for me thank you for the plug."

moratwe_ asked:

"Which Checkers?"'

Coco, the creator replied:

"Cape Town , Bayside mall."

Mzansi loves plugs

TikTok users love to know the best deals for shopping. A woman took a trip to China mall and showed people good deals on kitchenware.

Woman's PEP home finds to recreate magazine-style decor

Briefly News previously reported that PEP home products continue to prove themselves as the cheapest way to make any house look trendy. A lifestyle influencer got to work by sharing a helpful video for anyone looking to decorate.

The video of the PEP products received over 2,000 likes. There were many comments from people who found the video inspiring.

@aestheticallysarette showed her followers the unique items they could get from PEP Home. The woman provided people with a list of things they could buy to achieve a certain aesthetic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News