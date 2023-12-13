A woman showed people where to get a cheaper version of a dress that was being sold for several hundred rand

The TikTokker made a video of the piece of clothing she found for a bargain at Mr Price

Netizens were amazed by the price difference between items that were pretty much identical on the rack

A woman was shopping and found a bargain. The lady posted a video of the affordable dress she found.

Woman finds Mr Price bargain for a dress that was valued at more than R300. Image: TikTok / @nqobile_princess / Getty Images / James Strachan

The video by the woman received over 5 000 likes. Many commented, thanking the woman for spotting the amazing dress deal.

Woman finds Mr Price dress for cheap

A TikTok video by @nqobile_princess shows her finding a Mr Price dress for R179. It looked like a bargain as she compared it to an identical one from a different store going for R379.

Watch the clip below:

SA loves Mr Price plug

Mzansi peeps were grateful for the shopping tip. Some expressed regret after buying the more expensive version. Others argued that the expensive one was better quality while many countered that the cloths were the same.

Indigo said:

"Guys, all these guys buy from the same supplier in China. They just change logos."

Tshegofatso Motlalane commented:

"Mr Price is my fighter."

mbali exclaimed:

"I’m angry, shame."

Handipha applauded:

"Danko Mr Price."

EXPENSIVE HABIT argued:

"You pay with poor quality."

SA amazed by woman's price comparison

A lady made her followers happy with a shopping trick. The shopper showed people they could get slippers for less at Mr Price.

