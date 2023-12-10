A woman experienced a big letdown after going to a restaurant in Mall of Africa for a culinary adventure

The lady showed a video of her disappointing experience when she was expecting a spectacle with her food

Online users made endless jokes about the woman's reaction to the restaurant's show that fell apart

A woman was not pleased with an eatery she visited. The lady thought she would be blown away but was met with less than she expected.

Online users could not help but crack up at the woman's experience. The lady got hundreds of comments from people discussing the restaurant.

Woman let down by restaurant

A lady, @vee_soulz, went out to eat and thought she would get a big show with her meal. In the clip, there was barely any smoke when the waiter opened the dish. The lady looked deeply disappointed with the waiter's reveal.

SA is amused by woman's letdown

People commented that the woman had a hilarious reaction. Many commented that the restaurant only puts on a good show. Others said they could relate after having disappointing experiences at the restaurant.

Manzuzo said:

"I experienced this same thing at Fireroom."

Lebo D commented:

"Her face."

Ora was amused:

"You look so disappointed."

King’swrld joked:

"Emotional damage."

Goose Homme imagined:

"I'd send that plate back."

Sushi on fire fail upsets lady

A woman thought her sushi would be on fire when she visited a restaurant. The lady filmed her lacklustre experience when the waiter tried to set it alight and couldn't. Netizens were thoroughly amused by the awkward moment.

