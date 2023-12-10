A cute couple went viral for tying the knot, and a TikTok video documented how happy they were

The man and woman walked down the aisle and got lots of attention from netizens who thought they were cute

People were gushing over the gorgeous woman who was beaming after marrying outside her culture

People love to see wedding videos, and a couple recently went viral. The cross-cultural love birds had people raving after showing some groovy moves.

A TikTok video shows a couple's wedding dance that was a viral hit. Image: @makeledike1

Source: TikTok

The video of the married couple got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought they looked cute.

Couple gets married in TiktTk video

A man and woman in a tiktok video by @makeledike1 shows them doing their wedding dance after getting married. Watch the adorable clip below:

SA amazed by cross-cultural couple

Many people thought the married couple looked adorable together. Netizens commented that they love seeing people from different cultures unite in love.

Harambe gushed:

"Lovely."

Tebogo said:

"Congratulations my daughter."

Madam * J* added:

"Enemies of progress makoti he is your choice halala my sister ignore negativity."

MrFranktasti commented:

"This is pure love, it's nothing to do with money, or his cellphone shop."

MaZungu was entertained:

"They were supposed to just walk slowly and leave the step, but they are beautiful."

TikTok videos of weddings go viral

Source: Briefly News