A cute couple got married, and many people thought it was adorable as the smitten bride gushed over her man

The South African lovebirds got lots of attention as they were from different ethnic backgrounds

Online users could not stop raving about the beautiful traditional ceremony in the viral TikTok video

A Tswana woman who married outside of her culture was a viral hit. After posting a cute video of her special day, the lady had people invested in her wedding day.

A TikTok Video shows a Tswana on the day she married her husband from a different culture, and many loved their union. Image: @fentse_s_a

South Africans were raving about the video of their traditional union. The interracial couple received over 50,000 likes.

Interracial marriage fascinates SA

@fentse_s_a posted a video of her wedding day and detailed that she was marrying a coloured man. In the video, she was wearing a traditional Tswana dress for her special day with the love of her life.

Mzansi loves culturally-diverse wedding

Online users could not stop raving about how wholesome the interracial couple was. Other people who married outside of their culture were in the comments.

@essie commented:

"Love has no colour or culture, and it is our respect and real love for one another. congratulations."

Natalisa wrote:

"Coloured men love better, I swear."

ThabileM01 said:

"lol, the song makes sense now."

Alecia Mokgatle added:

"That's me and my husband, just that I'm the coloured girl and he the Tswana boy."

Makeup Artist Cape Town joked:

"Colouredt"

South African couples go viral

TikTok users love to see others in love. especially when it's young love. One couple went viral after deciding to skip the wedding and go straight to Home Affairs.

"Beautiful love story": Video of married couple renews people's belief in love

Briefly News previously reported that a married couple who has stood the test of time celebrated being in wedded bliss for 45 years. They posted a montage showing their memorable moments throughout the years on their shared TikTok page @jeriandmike.

The heartwarming clip went viral, and netizens from across the world couldn't stop gushing over their relationship.

In the video, Jeri and Mike can be seen looking happy, growing old together as the years passed by.

