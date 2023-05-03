A photo on Twitter of a happy couple that just tied the knot in a simple ceremony had tongues wagging

The new husband and wife chose an interesting route when it came to celebrating their marriage

Netizens were in awe of the couple's marriage as many dished out their opinions on how they achieved the huge milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful couple went viral on Twitter for having a wedding on a budget. The love birds only wanted to get married, and they did just that.

A woman and man's Home Affairs wedding was all the rave on Twitter. Image: HermaineM/ Getty Images/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

The pictures of their wedding caused a major buzz. Tweep flooded the post with their thoughts about how they spent very little to get hitched.

Cheap wedding causes buzz on Twitter

A set of photos posted by @HermaineM shows a happy couple at Home Affairs after getting married. See the happy couple below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi here for R70 Home Affairs wedding

Many people said the simple cheap wedding looked appealing. Online users discussed the pros and cons of a Home Affair wedding.

@Lomlom_27 commented:

"Not stressing about preparing rice and chicken for people who will gossip later on."

@QueenAtotwe commented:

"My ideal wedding nomba my parents are not humble people."

@rap_sigma commented:

"Yes short and sweet even her dress."

@thabisomoyo__ commented:

"I don't like being the center of attention so a wedding would give me so much anxiety, I'd rather go sign at home affairs too."

@Shady_reign commented:

"Ant being negative but wish divorce was R70 too."

"Beautiful love story": Video of married couple renews people's belief in love

Briefly News previously reported that a married couple, who has stood the test of time, celebrated being in wedded bliss for 45 years. They posted a montage showing their memorable moments throughout the years on their shared TikTok page @jeriandmike.

The heartwarming clip went viral and netizens from across the world couldn't stop gushing over their relationship.

In the video, Jeri and Mike can be seen looking happy growing old together as the years passed by

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News