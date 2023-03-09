In tribute to the late great Shona Ferguson, one artist sketched a stunning picture of the actor

In a gesture of true admiration, Lwazi Tesla took painstaking hours to draw the expertly crafted image

While not everyone agreed the drawing was a replica of the actor, everyone could agree that Lawzi is talented

It has been over a year since South Africa lost one of its greatest talents, Shona Ferguson. But one young artist took painstaking measures to pay tribute to the late actor.

One talented artist's celebrity sketches are wowing Mzansi. Image: Lwazi Tsela Page Source: Facebook

In a show of true talent, artist Lwazi Tsela drew a portrait of Shona Ferguson. What can only be seen as a heartfelt gesture from one artist to another has left Mzansi stunned.

Lwazi is no stranger to painting celebrities. Adorned all over his page are beautiful creations of many artists, including Shona's wife, Connie Ferguson. One can't help but note the work hours that must go into creating these masterpieces.

Check the image out here:

Mzansi admires Lwazi craftsmanship

While the comments Lwazi received on Facebook for the picture varied, most could agree on one thing: the young man is talented.

Briefly News compiled some of the top comments:

Madumetja Donald Mokgosana loved the image:

"Best artist. Looks absolutely accurate."

Futhie Simelane debated about the features:

"The lips and nostrils on the Shona portrait resemble the artist's facial attributes, but he nailed Shona's head and eyes."

Zakhele Mdlalose thought it was the perfect tribute

"He has immortalised Shona Ferguson."

Nyami Marhadi Melanie saw the young man's potential:

"What a talent, keep up the good work boy."

Khomola Shonie felt he hadn't quite nailed the image:

"Something is missing. He's not really our Shona that one."

Source: Briefly News