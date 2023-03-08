A gorgeous young teen took to the runaway in Bloemfontein at a local mall and went viral

The amazing child model showed the crowd what she was made of at the fashion show

The viral TikTok video impressed many people as it clocked over a million views

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young girl showed off her modelling skills and looked impressive as she took over the runway by Ace Models in Bloemfontein.

A girl was modelling in Bloemfontein and went viral with her catwalk. Image: TikTok/@fumanemoetimarupi

Source: UGC

The cute model stood out among the Free State modelling agency students. The video was striking to many people as it reached viral status.

Mzansi girl amazes on catwalk in Bloemfontein mall

A little girl did a fantastic catwalk in a video shared by @fumanemoetimarupi on TikTok. The clip showed how the girl confidently started on the runway while the public watched.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bloemfontein modelling agency refines young yalent

The lady was doing some work for Ace Models in Bloemfontein. The agency works with young girls and often receives love on social media.

Jacqui commented:

"Slayyyyyyyyy."

Sightsofkira commented:

"Number 2, 4, 8, but y’all all killed it."

peaches commented:

"First model IG please."

Marezelle Boshoff commented:

Love this!

user94649857238475 commented:

"Amazing models."

"Had to trust the process": Kid draws elephant sketch in 30 seconds, SA in awe

Briefly News reported that a kid showed his talent. The boy did a cute drawing of an elephant without any effort.

People were amazed at how quickly the boy worked and could not deny that the boy was a force to be reckoned with when it came to art.

The little boy's mother, @retengs, shared a video of him drawing, which went viral. The mum says the kid has been doing sketches since he was three years old, and he shows that he has become good at it by drawing an elephant in mere seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News