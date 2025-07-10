A boy pranked his African mother by adding salt to her coffee, leading to a dramatic and hilarious reaction

The TikTok video of the prank has gone viral, garnering millions of views and thousands of comments, with many praising the boy's bravery

The prank has sparked nostalgia among viewers, who recalled their own childhood pranks and the unique dynamics of African households where discipline and love coexist

A hilarious prank has left Mzansi in stitches after a boy decided to pull a mischievous trick on his mother by adding salt to her morning coffee.

South Africans couldn’t stop laughing at a mother’s reaction to her son’s salted coffee prank. Image: @household_of_happiness

Source: TikTok

The young man posted on TikTok under the handle @household_of_happiness, where he gave viewers a glimpse into his antics. He showed what happens when you mess with African parents, and although he risked it all, he did it for his viewers.

Boy pranks African mom with salted coffee

@household_of_happiness's video, which was uploaded on June 29, 2025, has gone viral, gaining over 1.8 million views on TikTok and gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Footage showcases the boy making his mother coffee and adding salt to it. He then goes on to give his mom the drink, and the unsuspecting African mother sips on the tainted drink before dramatically spitting it out in pure disgust.

The clip captures the immediate chaos that followed. Upon realising what had happened, the visibly shocked mother stood up from her chair and charged towards her son, who could be heard laughing in the background. The tension quickly shifted from fear to relief, as the boy's mother, despite initially appearing ready to discipline him, suddenly turned around and walked away without laying a hand on the child.

People were amused by the boy's antics as it sparked a nostalgic wave among viewers, many of whom recalled their own childhood pranks and the reactions of their strict African mothers. The playful exchange, though risky behaviour, reminded peeps of the unique and humorous dynamics within African households where discipline is firm, but love and laughter are always present.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi is amused by boy's salt coffee prank

South Africans flooded the comment section with laughter, praising the boy’s bravery while also saluting the mom.

Ayoba said:

"Attack mode? Ate & left no crumbs!"

QueenJ was entertained, adding:

"I liked the video before watching it you are killing me softly......I'll try this with my colleagues when it's my turn to make coffee."

OkaManzini expressed:

"The way she raised the cup. Haibo naaaaaansi ingwenyama!"

Kgosigadi shared:

"I once did this when we had a wedding at home, serving relatives tea with salt, but it was honestly a mistake."

Thabiso commented:

"Ngathi uphakamisa I trophy."

